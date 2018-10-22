Jacobs sells energy engineering business for $3.3B

Dallas-based Jacobs Engineering said it is selling its energy and chemicals business for $3.3 billion to Australia’s WorleyParsons Ltd., The Houston Chronicle reports.



The deal represents a major shift in the energy engineering and construction sector, essentially eliminating one of the biggest players and making WorleyParsons a much bigger force in the U.S., including the transfer of almost 3,000 Houston-area employees to the Australian firm.



Jacobs will exit the cyclical energy sector and instead focus on its other two major business segments—aerospace, technology, environmental and nuclear, as well as buildings, infrastructure & advanced facilities. Both of these involve a lot more governmental work. An employee from Jacobs’ Baton Rouge office said workers were notified of the sale via an email Sunday night.

Read the full story.