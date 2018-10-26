Investar reports record earnings in Q3

Baton Rouge-based Investar Holding Corporation, the holding company for Investar Bank, posted record net income of $4 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or 24 cents per share, in the same period last year.

The quarter also showed higher income than the previous quarter, which ended June 30, when the bank posted $3.8 million, or 39 cents per share.

The earnings were impacted by roughly $34 million of loan originations booked in the last 10 days of the quarter, Investar President and CEO John D’Angelo says in a prepared statement.

“We experienced solid organic loan growth of 4.5% during the quarter and have grown loans 7.9% year-to-date,” D’Angelo says.

Earlier this month, Investar Bank announced it was acquiring Texas-based Mainland Bank for $19.9 million. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.

Read the full announcement and quarterly report.