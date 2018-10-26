ICYMI: Top stories from ‘Daily Report’ this week
Key stories from the past week that you may have missed:
Dorothy Jackson, a former professor at Southern University Law Center, was cleared in the Baton Rouge Council on Aging will dispute
LSU-Cook Report survey: Democrats have upper hand in key House battleground districts
What acquisition of Jacobs Engineering Group may mean for Baton Rouge employees
The Downtown Library dispute is heading to mediation
Architect Trey Trahan plans ambitious downtown residential project
