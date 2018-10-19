ICYMI: ‘Daily Report’ stories worth your time
Key stories from the past week that you may have missed; if not, each is worthy of a second read:
- Influential woman: Kim Ginn named new GM at L’Auberge Baton Rouge
- Who pays when a closed business or nightclub owes back taxes?
- Only in Louisiana: Medical marijuana held up by lack of testing procedures
- High rise: Wampold’s Chase South Tower redo will include 150 luxury apartments
- Let the fun begin: St. George petition submitted, opposition launched
- Signing day: LSU freshmen must ‘commit’ with cash before applying for required housing
