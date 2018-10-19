Hollydays, Live After Five still on in downtown Baton Rouge despite power outage

Much of downtown Baton Rouge was still without power as of 2:45 p.m., with Entergy officials saying they do not have an update on when it may be restored. Despite the blackout, officials with both Live After Five and Hollydays say the events will continue as planned.

The heart of the Central Business District lost power around 12:40 p.m. after a “non-Entergy contractor” damaged an underground cable, says Entergy spokesman David Freese.

Entergy is assessing the damage, which will take hours to repair, Freese says, cautioning it’s impossible to provide an accurate restoration time until the assessment is complete.

City-parish officials urge caution traveling in the area as all traffic signals are down.

Hollydays—a 35-year Junior League of Baton Rouge tradition—plans to “roll on despite the power outage,” according to a press release from the organization. The Raising Cane’s River Center, where the event is taking place, is operating on backup generators.

The Downtown Development District says power is estimated to be restored at 4 p.m.—a statement not confirmed by Entergy—and Live After Five will go on. Updates will be posted on the Live After Five Facebook page.