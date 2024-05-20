Here’s what last year’s High Stakes Pitch winner did with its $100K prize

With its $100,000 investment prize from last year’s High Stakes Pitch Competition, a Louisiana software development firm has been able to greatly expand its userbase, grow its student ambassador program and make serious headway toward exiting beta. It also has plans for a $1.5 million seed funding round if strategic revenue targets are met.

That firm is DAWn Audio, a New Orleans-based company that took home the top honor at the pitch competition that closed out Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week in May 2023.

The application being developed by DAWn Audio enables artists to co-create music in real time, even if those artists are miles away from each other and using different production software. Currently, artist collaboration often involves emailing files back and forth—a tedious process that can hinder creativity.

According to CEO Diego Pinzon, the investment prize was primarily used to cover development costs. When he took the High Stakes Pitch Competition stage last year, DAWn Audio was in a closed beta with under 25 users. With the $100,000, the company was able to launch an open beta in July 2023 and expand its userbase to over 1,400 artists.

“We’ve been able to grow our userbase significantly over the course of the past year,” Pinzon says.

DAWn Audio is currently gearing up to exit beta sometime this summer. The company is working with software developers based in Colombia to put the finishing touches on its application.

The investment prize has also allowed DAWn Audio to expand its student ambassador program, which has been named the Sam Fellowship in honor of the company’s late co-founder, Sam Matluck. The program, which gives student brand ambassadors paid work experience, got its start at Tulane University and has since grown to include Loyola University.

Since securing that initial $100,000 investment, DAWn Audio has been able to raise an additional $150,000 in funding. The company has also secured commitments for an additional $75,000 that are contingent upon hitting key revenue growth milestones later this year.

Pinzon says DAWn Audio hopes to hit $30,000 in monthly recurring revenue by Q4 2024, at which point the company plans to kick off a seed funding round with a fundraising goal of $1.5 million.

Over the course of the past year, DAWn Audio has also been able to make some valuable connections with studios in Medellin, Colombia—something Pinzon says will pave the way for growth outside of the U.S. once the company exits beta.

“A big part of our strategy with the initial launch is to tap into the Latin American market and show some of the global potential of our application,” Pinzon says.