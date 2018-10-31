Hays Town-designed Mid City medical office sold for $960K

A medical office in Mid City was bought by the Primary Care Providers for a Healthy Feliciana Inc. for $960,000, according to sales documents.

Christi Hunt, an officer of the Clinton-based nonprofit, purchased the property at 455 E. Airport Ave. from Baton Rouge attorney Trenton A. Grand, registered agent and officer of TAG Development LLC.

The 6,533-square-foot building has 15 offices, five bathrooms, reception area, waiting room, and an open therapy and workout area. The building, sitting on 1.28 acres between Independence and Florida boulevards, was designed by renowned architect A. Hays Town.

The property was listed online for $1.1 million and represented by Ben Graham and Alex Kearney, with SVN/Graham, Langlois & Legendre Commercial Real Estate Advisors, according to an online listing and sales brochure.

