Gulf Coast crude exports fall as freight costs surge

Gulf Coast crude oil exports have been slowing in recent weeks, due to arbitrage constraints because of surging freight rates, S&P Global Platts reports, citing market participants’ expectations upwards of 1.8 million barrels of daily exports for November.



Freight rates started to increase early in October for all ship classes, Oilprice.com reports, with rates trending higher due to routes delayed by severe weather, more lightening activities, and increased ship movement between Mexico’s east coast and the Gulf Coast.



In the first half of 2018, crude oil surpassed hydrocarbon gas liquids to become the largest U.S. petroleum export, with 1.8 million barrels per day of exports in the first half of 2018, EIA said last month. U.S. crude oil exports increased by 787,000 barrels—or nearly 80%—from the first half of 2017 through the first half of 2018.

Read the full story.