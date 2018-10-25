FITT, Kinesics founder Gerald Drefahl says he’s just getting started

Gerald Drefahl’s career has been one of constant movement, as Business Report details in its new Entrepreneur feature.

Drefahl opened FITT, an integrated wellness fitness facility, in 2006 to bridge the gap for people discharged from physical therapy but still in need of guidance to improve their functional mobility.

FITT then became a catalyst for Drefahl’s larger mission: to help keep people free from pain.

From the evaluation process and procedures established at FITT, Drefahl developed a software company, Kinesics, which is named after the study of how body movements serve as nonverbal communication. In other words, the body can say a lot of things, and Kinesics seeks to translate those messages into an actionable health or healing plan.

The Kinesics software launched in March and is now rapidly expanding both locally and across the Gulf South. Over a dozen wellness facilities are currently using the technology, which uses predictive analytics to customize rehabilitation and corporate wellness programs. Today, the kinesiologist-turned-entrepreneur says that at 46, he feels like he’s just getting started.

“A year from now, this company will be at a whole different level,” he says. “It is difficult, but as an entrepreneur, you have to be confident in your mission and your vision because people are going to tell you how to be 10,000 times better—and you have to be open to that criticism and collaboration.”

