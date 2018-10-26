Federal driver regulations driving up shipping costs for Baton Rouge businesses

Capitol City Produce president Darrin Arceneaux remembers when he had to send one of his truck drivers to Lafayette to relieve another driver who clocked out and legally couldn’t drive another hour to finish his delivery in Baton Rouge.



The trapped truck driver, just an hour away from his destination—one of 10 in a fleet Arceneaux manages—was coming back from picking up mostly green leaf products in California when he realized he had already driven more than the 11 hours per day permitted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Association under the new Electronic Logging Device Mandate, Business Report details in a recent feature.



Had Arceneaux not sent another driver to pickup the products, it could’ve taken Capitol City Produce days longer to get the roughage on the shelves of local groceries. The produce also wouldn’t have been as fresh.



According to the mandate, implemented in December 2017, covered fleets must use electronic logging devices that track driver hours to ensure truckers don’t drive more than 11 hours during a 14-hour period. Once their time is up, they’re required to take a 10-hour break.



“It changes the dynamics of getting a truck back,” Arceneaux says. “And it adds cost.”



Though motor carriers have for years been required to log driver hours, many had been using paper log books, enabling drivers to occasionally fudge their time sheets in order to complete deliveries on time. With electronic monitoring, drivers can no longer tweak their hours, which, say local business owners, is to everyone’s detriment.

