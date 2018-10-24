Executive Spotlight: Baton Rouge General COO Stephen Mumford

Stephen Mumford started his career with Baton Rouge General as a nurse in 2005, and over the past 13 years has steadily advanced through the ranks as he earned additional degrees and entered the administrative ranks.

After serving in the roles of director of perioperative services, director of practice management at Baton Rouge General Physicians and vice president of clinical service lines, Mumford was promoted in late August to vice president and chief operating officer.

“The biggest change with my new role is that I am now responsible for our Baton Rouge General Physicians network,” he explains. “Historically, I have worked mostly with independent medical staff within the hospital, and now I get to work with our employed physicians in the outpatient setting.”

Having a clinical and business background—he earned his MBA from LSU last year—gives Mumford a unique perspective as an executive.

“I think it helps balance and center me as a professional,” he says. “I find myself playing the role of mediator at times to help our team see both sides of every situation.”

When he’s not working, Mumford enjoys spending time with his wife, Andrea, and two boys—Will, 10, and Alex, 8—as well as golfing, fishing, and cheering on the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints.

Read the full Executive Spotlight Q&A with Mumford. Here’s a sample of what you’ll find:

What’s your strategy for keeping the employees you manage engaged with their work?



“Listen, listen, listen! I find that sometimes my employees just want to be heard. I make rounds in the departments as much as I can. My employees really like when I come to their areas and see them in action. I also let my team design the processes and workflows for their departments. This keeps them engaged, and they hold each other accountable to the processes they build.”