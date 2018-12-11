Exchequer Drive building sold for $1.45M

A 28,750-square-foot building on Exchequer Drive at the Merchant Drive intersection was sold for $1.45 million, according to sales documents.

AMH 7000 LLC, whose officer is listed as Arthur Hoover III, bought the building from local group Pecan Grove Commercial Properties LLC. Pecan Grove Commercial Properties bought the building, which formerly housed Lockwood International, for $1.23 million in 2016.

Brad Roberts, a listed officer of Pecan Grove Commercial Properties, was unable to be reached before this afternoon’s deadline for more information.

According to an online lease listing, the building was built in 2004 and rented for $6.47 per square foot for a yearlong lease.