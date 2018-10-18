AN URGENT MESSAGE ABOUT THIS NEWSLETTER

Essen Park property sold for $6M

Holly Duchmann
October 18, 2018

VA Venture Business Baton Rouge LLC, whose primary business office is the address for the Baton Rouge VA Outpatient Clinic, sold a property on Essen Park Avenue for $6 million, according to sales documents.

The buyer was Easterly Government Properties Inc. through EGP 7968 Baton Rouge LLC. Easterly Government Properties, based out of Washington D.C., focuses on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. government, according to the company’s website.

A representative of Easterly Government Properties was unable to be reached for comment before this morning’s deadline.

