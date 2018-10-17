Error-free design and engineering? No such thing

There are a number of ways to improve efficiency in design, but Baton Rouge architects and engineers say the total elimination of errors is an implausible goal. Humans are fallible, after all, and their involvement in the process virtually ensures that mistakes will occur.



As Business Report details in a new feature, this is particularly evident in light of the high-profile challenges facing Baton Rouge’s new downtown library. Construction at the library was halted in April when two of four major supports failed for the library’s upper floors. Workers installed hydraulic lifts as support until city officials and designers could agree on the necessary—and costly—structural fixes.

While, in general, errors such as these will never be eradicated, area academics and designers agree they can be mitigated somewhat if certain common causes are addressed. Ayman Okeil, a 15-year engineering professor in LSU’s Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering, participates in a Capstone Senior Design course that teaches students how to perform conceptual design and produce “real life” executable plans. In the process, they learn the basics of quality control.



Okeil says errors can creep into a project either in design or during its application in the field. Unfortunately, it’s sometimes a combination of both. “If you have a little error in the design and a little bad workmanship, that can compound the effect and it can become catastrophic.”

