Employer health benefits costs rose upwards of 5.4% this year

The average health benefit cost to employers rose 3.6% this year, according to Mercer’s 2018 National Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans, released this morning.

Smaller employers were hit with higher cost increases, averaging 5.4% among those with 10 to 499 employees, and many added high-deductible consumer-directed health plans.



The report also found that while the growth in health benefit costs has been moderate over the past three years when compared to years previous, it still far outpaces inflation. In addition, employer experience was mixed. Among smaller employers, cost rose by 5.4% on average, while midsize and large employers with 500 or more employees held cost growth to 3.2%.

Prescription drugs remained the top cost driver. Among employers with 500 or more employees, overall drug benefit cost rose by about 7%.

Survey results suggest that more midsize and large employers are foregoing the short-term savings offered by cost-shifting and turning to strategies that address care delivery and health management.



Employers continued to add telemedicine services (80%, up from 71%) and the average utilization rate for 2017 inched up to 8% of eligible employees from 7% the prior year.

