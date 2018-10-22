EATEL reportedly weighing a sale

EATEL could be exploring a sale, WSJ Pro reports, with several private-equity firms allegedly expressing interest in the Gonzales-based telecommunications services provider.

Janet Britton, EATEL general counsel and executive vice president of human resources, declined to comment on the report when reached by Daily Report. As a general rule, she says, EATEL does not comment on rumors. However, she notes the company receives inquiries on a weekly basis.

WSJ Pro, a membership service of The Wall Street Journal, cites unnamed insider sources who say EATEL is projected to generate roughly $50 million of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2018. Investment bank Charlesmead Advisors LLC is running the sales process, the unnamed sources tell WSJ Pro.

Founded in 1935, EATEL has grown from a local phone company to a regional provider of TV and internet services, primarily in southern Louisiana. Over the past decade, the family-owned company has acquired Venyu Solutions Inc., Clear Choice Communications and Actel Integrated Communications Inc., among others.

The WSJ Pro article is only accessible to those who subscribe to the publication’s Pro service, aimed at professionals in specialized industries.