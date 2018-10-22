Dorothy Jackson cleared in Baton Rouge Council on Aging will dispute

A year-long investigation by the Louisiana Office of Inspector General into Dorothy Jackson, who was at the center of a 2017 controversy involving the East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging and an elderly COA client’s will, has cleared the local attorney and former law school professor of any criminal wrongdoing.

“We have concluded our investigation and determined that the evidence did not establish probable cause that any criminal laws were violated,” Inspector General Stephen Street says in a statement. “As the scope of our investigation was limited to determining whether any criminal violations occurred, we offer no opinion on whether there were any civil, administrative or policy violations.”

Jackson came under fire 18 months ago for her role in drafting the will of a since-deceased COA client, Helen Plummer, who named COA Executive Director Tasha Clark-Amar as executor of her will and trustee of her estate. At the time, Jackson was serving as a board member of the COA and also as director of the Southern University Law Center’s Elder Law Clinic, which provided legal services to COA clients.

The firestorm that erupted because of the perceived conflict of interest and suggestion of fraud led to lawsuits between Plummer’s heirs and Clark Amar. It also resulted in Jackson’s termination from the Southern University Law Center and the Elder Law Clinic, which she is challenging in an ongoing federal lawsuit.

In the midst of it all, the OIG launched an investigation to determine whether the actions surrounding the will, which has since been settled, amounted to criminal fraud. The OIG concluded they did not.

Jackson’s attorney Joel Porter, says the conclusion of the investigation vindicates his client, who also was investigated and cleared of wrongdoing by the state ethics board.

“So far all investigatory agencies that have looked at Dorothy Jackson’s handling of the Plummer will and trust have not found any evidence of wrongdoing,” Porter says. “The Ethics Board did an investigation and didn’t file anything. Now the IG’s office has done a full, criminal investigation and not found anything.”

The Louisiana Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which sanctions attorneys and has the power to disbar them, has also looked into the matter. It is unclear whether that investigation has concluded, but no action has been taken against Jackson. Charles Plattsmier, chief disciplinary counsel, did not return a call seeking comment.

Porter says he is not representing Jackson in that investigation. He is, however, involved in her lawsuit against Southern, and also in a defamation suit she filed against some of Plummer’s heirs.

“We will not stop until she is made whole and has regained her good name,” Porter says.

Jackson, reached by phone this afternoon, says she is “grateful the IG’s investigation is done and that the truth is out there.”