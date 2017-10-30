Don’t Miss Events: Talk health care with the LSU College Democrats and Louisiana Budget Project … BTR hosting business opportunities workshop … Register for BRAC’s monthly luncheon

Tuesday: The LSU College Democrats is hosting “Halloween and Health Care,” a public discussion on the Affordable Care Act, the Trump administration and health care. The event is free, and will take place at noon in the Feliciana Room at the LSU Student Union. Nick Albares of the Louisiana Budget Project is the guest speaker.

Tuesday: The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport is hosting its annual business opportunities workshop for firms interested in doing work with the airport. The workshop is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. There is no cost to attend. Get more information.

Nov. 7: The deadline to register for Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s next monthly luncheon is Friday, Nov. 3. The luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The luncheon will focus on how LSU is working with professors, researchers and private industry to catalyze the innovation cycle and translate innovation into wealth. Speakers include Andrew Maas, LSU director of innovation and technology commercialization, and Greg Trahan, director of economic development at LSU. The luncheon is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Get more information and register to attend.

