Don’t miss events: Learn about government contracting with LSBDC … Philanthropic Partners hosts workshop on how to start a nonprofit … Livingston Parish Chef’s Showcase to raise money for families in need

Wednesday: A free class on government contracting will be held at the Louisiana Technology Park from 10 a.m. to noon. Information will be presented on 8(a) eligibility criteria, the application process and how various programs work. The program will also discuss SAM and DSBS registration and provide general information on doing business with the Federal Government. Register online.

Oct. 23: Philanthropic Partners, a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit consulting firm, will host a workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. on how and why to start a nonprofit. The pros and cons of being a 501(c)3 will be covered, and participants will also be introduced to the steps for filing the 1023 application as well as how to file with the Secretary of State’s office and the IRS. The workshop will be held at the offices of the Capital Area United Way. Tickets can be purchased for $40 on Eventbrite.

Oct. 25: Fifteen Livingston Parish restaurants will dish up favorite culinary specialties and treats at a chef’s showcase benefitting the Livingston Parish Assess the Need Program at 6 p.m. at the Suma Hall Conference Center, The fundraiser will feature live music entertainment as well as a silent and live auction for the Assess the Need Program, which provides needy families in Livingston Parish with school supplies. Tickets are $50 per person or $350 for a table. More information and tickets are available on the Assess the Need Facebook page.