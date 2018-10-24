DeAngelo’s moving from Bluebonnet to Siegen Lane Marketplace

Louis DeAngelo’s Casual Italian Dining has closed its Bluebonnet Boulevard eatery and is moving to the Siegen Lane Marketplace.

The restaurant closed its doors early last week, according to Key Manager Randi Boykin, and is slated to open the doors to their new digs on Andrea Drive—formerly Zapata’s Mexican Grill—in December.

The new location will have a larger dining space and kitchen. Boykin estimates the restaurant will be able to serve at least 50 more people than in the Bluebonnet location.

Boykin says the restaurant crew hopes to do more catering and banquets at the new location. Catering brought in about $300 to $500 worth of business at the Bluebonnet restaurant, Boykin estimates.

There will also be changes to the menu and a revamped bar at the new location.

Louis DeAngelo’s Casual Italian Dining’s Prairieville restaurant also closed its doors last month for renovations. It will reopen next month, Boykin says.