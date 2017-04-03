Deadline to register for 2017 Best Places to Work nearing

You only have a little more than a month left to register your company to participate in Business Report’s 2017 Best Places to Work rankings. Registration will close on Friday, May 5.

Now in it’s third year, Best Places to Work is a free award program that recognizes companies demonstrating excellence in the workplace, and are known for recruiting and retaining the best and brightest employees in the Capital Region.

The selection and ranking for Business Report’s Best Places to Work is determined by independent firm Best Companies Group.

All for-profit and nonprofit firms, publicly or privately held, with a facility in the nine-parish Capital Region and a minimum of 15 full- or part-time employees working locally are eligible to participate. Contract employees are not included.

Companies that register to participate are assessed on two factors: A questionnaire about company policies, practices, demographics and benefits, and a survey of randomly selected employees at each firm. The employees will respond anonymously to 78 statements on a five-point agreement scale, as well as a handful of open-ended questions and demographic inquiries.

Best Companies Group analyzes and ranks participating firms in eight areas: Leadership and planning; corporate culture and communications; role satisfaction; work environment; relationships with supervisors; training, development and resources; pay and benefits; and overall engagement.

Business Report will recognize the 2017 Best Places to Work honorees in a special issue published in October. A breakfast also will be held in their honor. See last year’s honorees.

Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge is presented by Business Report, in conjunction with the Greater Baton Rouge Society for Human Resource Management and Best Companies Group.

See a timeline for the Best Places to Work Program, register your company for inclusion and get complete details about other 2017 Business Report events.