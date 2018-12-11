DDD OKs $762k budget for 2019

The Downtown Development District Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the agency’s 2019 budget at this morning’s meeting, which features a mere .3% increase over last year’s budget, to $762,590 from $760,260.

The DDD will put $40,000 toward the continuing development of downtown and the Mississippi Riverfront, according to budget documents, as recommended in Plan Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Riverfront Master Plan and Plan Baton Rouge II, as well as $60,000 towards economic development goals under Plan Baton Rouge II.

Overall, the district’s spending is expected to slightly decrease next year.

As in previous years, the DDD budget is supplemented by $142,500 from the city-parish general fund.

Also during the meeting, DDD Executive Director Davis Rhorer said he’s asked the parish attorney to look at possible scooter-sharing regulations out of concern the scooters suddenly pop into the market. While no scooter-sharing companies have announced plans to come to Baton Rouge, Rhorer believes some are considering the city.

“We think they’re coming, and we just need to be ready,” Rhorer says.

Electric scooter-sharing company Bird expanded into Louisiana last month, making scooters available in Lafayette. According to a statement released by the Lafayette Consolidated Government earlier this afternoon, the city was not contacted by Bird prior to the company placing scooters in various parts of town.