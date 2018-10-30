The Cove slated to reopen on Essen Lane as early as February

The Cove bar, which vacated its CitiPlace Court location last month after a decade in the strip center, is moving into the Essen Lane building long occupied by French Quarter Daiquiris.

Property manager and leasing agent Mark Hebert says The Cove owner Tom Ange has signed a five-year lease for the 3,600-square-foot space at 5625 Essen Lane.

“It’s set to open in either February or March, after the renovation is done,” he says.

Renovations have already begun on the building, and Hebert notes the process of moving in should be expedited because it’s already zoned for alcohol service.

The bar, which opened in Baton Rouge in 2008, is known for its wide selection of whiskey, beer and absinthe.

Ange could not be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.