Conn’s to renovate former Toys R Us at Siegen Lane Marketplace

Conn’s Home Plus was issued a permit today to remodel the former Toys R Us/Babies R Us store in Siegen Lane Marketplace.

Conn’s plans to spend just under $1 million to renovate the nearly 57,000-square-foot store that faces Interstate 10 on Mall Drive, according to the permit. The space has been vacant since Toys R Us closed its stores this summer.



Conn’s formerly had a location in the Siegen Plaza Shopping Center that closed in 2014.

The Woodlands, Texas-based retailer has a location on Airline Highway, along with stores in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe. Conn’s has more than 115 locations across the South and West.