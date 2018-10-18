Conn’s to renovate former Toys R Us at Siegen Lane Marketplace
Conn’s Home Plus was issued a permit today to remodel the former Toys R Us/Babies R Us store in Siegen Lane Marketplace.
Conn’s plans to spend just under $1 million to renovate the nearly 57,000-square-foot store that faces Interstate 10 on Mall Drive, according to the permit. The space has been vacant since Toys R Us closed its stores this summer.
Conn’s formerly had a location in the Siegen Plaza Shopping Center that closed in 2014.
The Woodlands, Texas-based retailer has a location on Airline Highway, along with stores in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Shreveport and Monroe. Conn’s has more than 115 locations across the South and West.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!