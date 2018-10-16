Companies ask IRS to loosen rules for service business classification

For one central Texas bank, the 2017 tax law that promised a 20% deduction is turning into something of a headache. It’s a problem other institutions, including some in Louisiana, could face.



While S-corporation banks, such as Extraco Banks, technically qualify for the break, The Wall Street Journal reports that might change under proposed IRS regulations. The problem? Extraco gets too much of its revenue from managing trusts and selling mortgages into the secondary market. Those activities may be ineligible—and taint the ability of the whole business to qualify.



“There’s a difficult situation placed upon us late in the tax year that gives us few alternatives to manage around it,” says Chief Financial Officer Gary Miller.



Situations like Extraco’s will be a crucial part of an IRS public hearing today, as the agency prepares to finish the rules for the new 20% deduction for pass-through businesses such as partnerships and S corporations, closely held companies that don’t pay standard corporate taxes. Companies, accountants and the government are struggling over who is eligible for the tax break.

In last year’s law, Congress created the 20% deduction for pass-through businesses, which pay taxes through their owners’ individual tax returns. The break shaves their top tax rate from 37% to 29.6%. Lawmakers were trying to cut rates for millions of closely held businesses like they did for corporations.

