Commercial Property of the Week, Sponsored by Elifin Realty: Beauregard Town building with ample parking

Elifin Realty presents a rare opportunity for sale in the historic Beauregard Town neighborhood in downtown Baton Rouge. Previously occupied by Richard’s Printing, the 4,144 square foot building is situated on a spacious lot with plenty of space for parking in an area of the city where on-site parking spots are a rare luxury. Currently vacant, the building is ready for immediate occupancy by an owner-occupant or for an investor to purchase and lease. The appeal of this property is magnified by its accessibility to I-10 and being within walking distance of the District Courthouse, Christina’s, Third Street, the Old State Capital, and the River Center. Click here to view the listing.