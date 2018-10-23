CEO tenures are getting shorter
Company bosses don’t seem to stick around as long as they used to, The New York Times reports.
Thomas Falk is stepping down as chief executive at Kimberly-Clark after 16 years in the post. He follows in the recent footsteps of longstanding bosses at PepsiCo and Campbell Soup. All are signs of accelerating executive turnover at consumer-goods and industrial companies.
Falk joined the $37 billion maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers in 1983 and took over as chief executive 19 years later. Falk isn’t nearly the longest-serving incumbent boss at a publicly traded U.S. company. Leslie Wexner holds that honor: He has acted as chief executive of L Brands for more than five decades, even though the company’s stock has tumbled 70% since 2015.
Tenures, though, are usually about a tenth that long—and reigns are shortening, especially in the consumer goods and industrial sectors. Between 2015 and 2017, the average chief executive’s tenure in the consumer-goods category fell by nearly a year, to five years; for the industrial sector, it fell by a year and a half, to just under five and a half years, according to the data provider Equilar.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!