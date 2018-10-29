Career Opportunity of the Week, Sponsored by Snelling Staffing Services: Insurance account manager-personal lines

Snelling Search is currently seeking a personal lines insurance account manager for a premier independent property and casualty insurance agency with offices throughout Louisiana. This position is in the Baton Rouge Corporate Headquarters. Open due to a recent promotion, personal lines insurance account manager will provide servicing and maintenance to assigned accounts. This is an excellent opportunity to work with a seasoned team of professionals who focus on providing extraordinary customer service to private clients. Competitive salary, comprehensive benefit package including matching 401K plan, medical, dental, vision & much more. Bonus potential and advancement opportunities! Click here to apply.