Broadmoor subdivision experiencing something of a revival

When Daren Dakmak returned to Baton Rouge after college and began looking for his own place to call home, he didn’t set his sights on the new neighborhood developments in the southern edge of town, with cookie-cutter homes stacked on top one another.



Rather, Dakmak—a contractor with his family’s construction business—found what he wanted in a home he was renovating in Broadmoor.

As Business Report details in a recent feature, Broadmoor is an older Baton Rouge subdivision, established in 1950, and with more than 2,000 homes is among the city’s largest. It was the place to be, says Dakmak, now 33 years old, when he was growing up.



“People don’t realize what Broadmoor was back in the day,” Dakmak says. “It was like the country club. It was where everyone went. There was nothing else around. On Halloween, the streets were flooded with kids.”



Like most older developments, though, Broadmoor has experienced cycles of ups and downs as years have passed. The city-parish has continued to migrate south, new neighborhoods have rapidly popped up and Broadmoor has aged.

But lately the neighborhood seems to be on the upswing. Residents and real estate agents say interest in Broadmoor is growing, perhaps driven in part by the Mid City renaissance. Plus, much of what made the neighborhood desirable years ago remains today: large yet affordable homes with a variety of architectural styles, big yards for kids to play, lots of trees and a location residents deem “the heart of Baton Rouge.”

