Bluebonnet office building sells for $1.1M

An office building on Bluebonnet Boulevard, across from Brew-Bacher’s Grill near the Perkins Road intersection, was sold for $1.1 million—at $200 per square foot—in a deal that closed this morning.

Toi Nguyen, a Baton Rouge dentist, bought the building through 2THDRDDS LLC as an investment, according to Mark Hebert with Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate. Jean Baudrand, through Garrison Lake Investment LLC, is listed as the seller.

Hebert, partnering with Colin Smith, represented both the buyer and seller.

Built in 1991, the some 5,600-square-foot building was fully remodeled and leased in 2015. Duplantis Design Group is currently leasing the space and has extended their lease, says Hebert.