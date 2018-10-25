‘Blue Ocean’ high school pitch competition accepting entries

Baton Rouge-area high school students with an innovative business pitch have a shot at having their ideas heard on a national stage.

The Blue Ocean High School Entrepreneurship Competition—the largest student-led pitch contest across the globe—has launched its 2018-2019 program, calling on high school students to pitch their ideas.

Students can enter the competition through its website or by text messaging the words “blue ocean” to 855-700-8689.

Once entered, students must submit a video pitch that’s between three to five minutes in length. More details on how to format pitches can be found on the website.

Judges will begin evaluating submissions in January and will announce the winners in March. Prizes range from $1,000 for first place to $500 for third. This year’s competition includes a $750 “People’s Choice” award for the student pitch receiving the most likes on YouTube.

The competition is inspired by international bestselling books “Blue Ocean Strategy” and “Blue Ocean Shift,” co-authored by professors W. Chan Kim and Renee Mauborgne. The strategy focuses on eliminating competition and creating uncontested value for consumers with innovative ideas and business models.