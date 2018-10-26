‘Best of 225 This Week:’ Baton Rouge Halloween parade rolls through downtown

When the Baton Rouge Halloween parade rolls through downtown on Saturday afternoon it will celebrate its eighth anniversary with the theme “Things That Go Bump in the Night.”

As Best of 225 This Week reports, parade goers can expect to see krewes, dancers and bands—and, of course, tons of creative costumes. This year’s parade will also feature its first-ever female Grand Marshal, Jodi Koontz of the popular morning radio show Murphy, Sam and Jodi. A truck sponsored by the

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will lead the parade, collecting non-perishable food donations directly from the crowd.



The Baton Rouge Halloween Parade is hosted every year by 10/31 Consortium, a local nonprofit that serves the community through Halloween-themed charitable initiatives and spooky festivities throughout the Capital City.

The parade will start its journey through downtown at 4 p.m. See the parade map.

Read the full story for more information about all the Halloween events taking place this weekend, and sign up for the free Best of 225 This Week e-newsletter to stay in the know about events taking place in the Baton Rouge area.

