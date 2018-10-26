Bernhard Capital Partners affiliate opens outreach center in Lafayette as it vies for utility contract

A company that wants to manage and operate Lafayette Utilities System is making its case to residents with billboards, a Facebook page and an outreach center downtown, The Advertiser reports.

NextGEN Utility Systems, an affiliate of Baton Rouge-based Bernhard Capital Partners, says it would pay Lafayette $140 million cash, assume $184 million in LUS debt, lower residential electrical rates 10% the first three years of its management contract and locate its company headquarters in Lafayette, while still making a profit, company officials have said.

The company is proposing a 40-year contract. No action has been taken by the Lafayette City-Parish Council or Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority, which oversee LUS. There has been little support for the idea on the council and LPUA and, so far, in the public.

Among the unanswered questions about the proposal is whether a vote of the public is needed or if the council and LPUA have the final say.

But that isn’t stopping NextGEN from taking its case to the public.

This week, NextGEN opened a community outreach center in downtown Lafayette. The center, NextGEN Director Jeff Baudier says, will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to provide information to the public, answer their questions, listen to their concerns and get ideas for what the city can do with a $140 million influx of cash.

“Hopefully, this is the beginning of an office that we’ll have in Lafayette for a very long time,” says Baudier, adding more than 100 people have visited the center and one of their biggest concerns is whether the company will buy LUS.

