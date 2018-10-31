Baum’s owners put Perkins bakery property up for sale, will pass business onto next generation

The owners of Baum’s Fine Pastries and Chocolates have listed their Perkins Road bakery and warehouse property for sale for $1.25 million, though they have no intention to close or sell the business.

Owner Tim Landry says they’re hoping to sell the property and lease the bakery space from the new owners, though they are open to moving the bakery to a nearby location if the buyer isn’t willing to lease the space.

Along with the sale, Landry says he and his wife, Debbie, are working on passing the reins of the business down to their son and his wife, Jason and Kelly Landry.

The transition should be seamless, according to Landry, because the next generation—the fourth generation to operate the family business—is “running everything now.”

“They’re going to continue what we’ve done in the past and keep (the bakery) going down the road,” Landry says. “It’s just like a big freight train. You just got to jump on and keep quality up, keep filling orders and keep giving the city the food they want to eat.”

Founded in 1934, the bakery has operated a location on Florida Boulevard since the ‘60s and the Perkins Road—near the Bluebonnet Boulevard intersection—location since 2003. Over the years, not much has changed besides a few technological adjustments, says Landry. The recipes have remained the same and the bakery still creates all their fillings and icings in-house.

“If you’re going to stay in business that long, you’ve got to adjust with the times,” Landry says. “The product has stayed the same, we just make them better.”

Landry estimates the business sells between 150 and 200 “dobasch” cakes a week and makes about 1,000 pounds of cake batter each day.

The half-acre property on Perkins Road currently has two buildings: the 3,485-square-foot bakery and 5,614-square-foot building in the back that includes warehouse, office and residential space. Mathew Laborde with Elifin Realty is representing the property.

Though Landry and his wife plan to spend more time at their North Carolina property following their retirement, he says they’ll always come back into town to help the family business for the holidays.

“I’ll always be in and out for the most part,” Landry says.