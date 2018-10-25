Baton Rouge sales tax collections rise 4.3% in August

Consumer spending in East Baton Rouge Parish posted an increase for the second straight month in August, rising 4.3% over collections during the same month last year.

Sales tax collections are beginning to recover from a rough start to the year. After posting a year-over-year decline during the first four months of 2018, they have now risen three of the past four months and the decline in June was by a scant 0.06%.

The city-parish took in roughly $16.5 million in sales taxes, including those collected on vehicle sales, in August, according to the latest report from the city-parish Finance Department.

Inside the city limits, the approximately $8.9 million collected represented a 2.1% decrease, while areas outside incorporated Baton Rouge saw a 12.9% increase to about $7.6 million.

The report also breaks down collections on vehicle sales, which are typically more volatile than general sales. Those were down by 16.1% in city limits and up about 12.6% outside city limits.

Through the first eight months of the year, total sales and vehicle tax collections in the city-parish stood at $126.6 million, a 2.3% decline compared to the first eight months of last year.

See the full report.