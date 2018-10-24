Baton Rouge public schools staff protest postponed

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools employees say they will postpone the walkout planned for Oct. 31 to protest ExxonMobil’s property tax abatement request through the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program, or ITEP.

At a meeting Tuesday night, teachers, staff and other non-administrative employees of the school system voted to stage the walkout. They argue the exemption if granted, would cost East Baton Rouge Parish Schools $6.5 million in lost revenue. But the group says it decided to postpone the protest after learning ExxonMobil’s request for the ITEP incentive is not on the Oct. 31 meeting agenda of the state Board of Commerce and Industry, which grants the abatements.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Support Our Educators Coalition says it will postpone its protest “permanently if the exemption requests do not return; temporarily if they are placed on a subsequent agenda.”

The coalition comprises the East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators, the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers, the Service Employees International Union-Local 21, and the East Baton Rouge Bus Operators Association.