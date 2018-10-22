Baton Rouge needs to be more proactive: Broome’s takeaway from Netherlands visit

On the heels of a five-day trip to The Netherlands to study the low-lying country’s approach to flooding and watershed management, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says Baton Rouge needs to be more proactive in how it deals with drainage, flooding and development in low-lying areas.

Broome and seven other administrators from the private and public sectors joined officials from the Baton Rouge Area Foundation on the overseas trip earlier this month. While there, they visited several sites—Deltares, after which The Water Campus was modeled, Rotterdam and Delph—to learn about what has worked over the past 65 years to prevent the kind of catastrophic flooding in The Netherlands that decimated the country in 1953.

“When they are doing development, they think about water management first,” Broome says. “Anything they do, water management is part of the equation. They are proactive, innovative, and creative. Their approach is, if we spend the money on the front end, it will pay off long term. And they don’t procrastinate. If they have an idea they just do it.”

Broome—whose administration has contracted with the firm HNTB to conduct a watershed management study for the city-parish—notes the mayor has no authority to direct how and where new development takes place. However, she adds she will ask the planning commission and its director, Frank Duke, to place a greater emphasis on watershed management when evaluating plans for approval.

“What I will do as mayor is make an appeal and implore not only the planning commission and Frank Duke but the developers to consider water management,” she says. “I would love to have the development community on the forefront of this.”

The planning commission recently approved a 53-lot subdivision, Kenilworth Crossing, along a low-lying area of Burbank Drive designated by FEMA to be a flood hazard. The commission approved the project over the objection of environmentalists and nearby residents because the developer promised to mitigate the potential flood hazard by digging retention ponds and elevating lots.