Baton Rouge home building permits up 14.1%  

Total home building permits in the Baton Rouge area over the past 12 months are up by 14.1%, according to the Capital Region Builders Association.



The housing supply in both Louisiana as well as in the Baton Rouge area, says the CRBA, continues to grow.

Total permits over the past 12 months ending in October 2018 are up 17.5% across the state to 14,235. Single-family permits are up 8.6% to 12,614, while multifamily permits rose 36.3% to 169,000.



As for housing prices across Baton Rouge, prices grew by 0.3% over the third quarter of 2018, with the broader metro area seeing a 2.5% hike.