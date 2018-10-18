Baton Rouge casino revenue continues downward trend

Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos collectively raked in 20.7% less revenue in September than they did during the month last year, marking the 14th-straight month in which year-over-year monthly collections were down.



L’Auberge, Hollywood Casino and the Belle of Baton Rouge brought in roughly $18.6 million last month, down from about $23.4 million in September 2017, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.



The Belle posted the largest decline by percentage, with winnings falling 33.2% to $2.8 million. The casino won about $4.1 million last September. Hollywood, meanwhile, brought in about $4.2 million, a 21.3% decrease from $5.3 million. Revenue at L’Auberge was highest, at a little more than $11.5 million, but that was still a 16.7% a drop from just over $13.8 million last September.



Baton Rouge was the only riverboat casino market among the four in Louisiana that posted a collective revenue decline. New Orleans was flat, Lake Charles posted a 16% increase and Shreveport/Bossier City was up 0.5%. Statewide, riverboat casino revenue was roughly $154 million last month, a 2.5% increase over last September.



See the complete September casino report.