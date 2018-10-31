Baton Rouge businesses bring home LABI Free Enterprise Awards

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry has announced nine companies and individuals as recipients of the 2018 Free Enterprise Awards winners.

The 2018 LABI Free Enterprise Awards recipients are:

Posthumous 2018 Honoree of the Ed Steimel Achievement Award for service to LABI and the state: Stephen “Steve” Stumpf, Durr Heavy Construction

Free Enterprise Champions: J.H. “Jay” Campbell Jr. and The Students of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School

Company of the Year Award: ExxonMobil and Golfballs.com

Manufacturer of the Year Award: Entergy Louisiana and Eastman Chemical Company

Workforce Innovator of the Year Award: SOWELA Technical Community College

Economic Development Partner of the Year: The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce

The 2018 Free Enterprise Awards reception will be held at APTIM headquarters located on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge at 6 p.m. on Nov. 15. For tickets or more information, click here or call 225-928-5388.