Baton Rouge area gains 7,200 jobs in September

The Baton Rouge metro area had 7,200 more employed residents in September than it did during the same month last year, according to a report from the Louisiana Workforce Commission based on new figures from the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

Statewide, seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 19,900 jobs to just under 2 million last month. Seasonally adjusted total private sector employment increased by 22,500 jobs to 1.7 million during the month.

“The fact that Louisiana’s job market has added jobs over the year for the past 12 months, in addition to the nearly 20,000 residents who now have jobs compared to this time last year goes to show the confidence Louisiana residents have about re-entering the labor market and the direction the state is headed,” says LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie in a prepared statement.

Industries that showed the largest gains for seasonally adjusted jobs were:

Construction, 5,000 jobs

Education and health services, 4,600 jobs

Trade transportation and utilities, 2,800 jobs

Other services (industries engaged in activities such as equipment and machinery repair and services), 2,700 jobs

Leisure and hospitality, 400 jobs

All of Louisiana’s nine metro areas posted year-over-year job gains in September, led by New Orleans, which added 8,500 jobs.

See the complete September jobs report.