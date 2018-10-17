The awkward etiquette of iPad tipping on small purchases

At the Connecticut cafe that Mina Dimyan frequents, he orders a cup of strong coffee for $3. And as The Wall Street Journal reports, it comes with a splash of guilt.

The clerk swipes Dimyan’s credit card and then swivels the store’s white iPad around. There is an uncomfortable pause. Prompts on the screen ask the 33-year-old human-resources recruiter to sign his name and pick a tip: 18%, 20%, 25%, a custom amount or “no tip.”

“It’s so awkward,” says Dimyan, who nonetheless taps 20%. “You press the middle button so you don’t look cheap to the people behind you in line.”

Consumers face that disconcerting ritual at bakeries, coffee shops, food trucks and other businesses that use tablet credit-card readers such as Square. The devices often ask customers to make tipping decisions on the fly—with the person who just served them looking on, along with everyone else waiting in line.

“It guilts you into it,” says Thom Kenney, a patron at Squeeze Juice Company in Boston on a recent morning. “It absolutely does, because they are standing there. You want to make them happy.”

Johan Velez, a clerk at Squeeze, says he can’t stand to watch the ritual play out. After he turns the tablet around to the customer, he averts his eyes.

“I feel so weird,” says Velez. “We feel like we are pushing you to give tips.”

There is no obligation to tip counter help, according to the Emily Post Institute, unlike sit-down service by a waiter, where 15% or 20% of the pretax bill is expected.

