Could Appalachia be natural gas competition for Louisiana?

Energy Secretary Rick Perry wants the U.S. to diversify its petrochemical infrastructure beyond Texas and Louisiana.

At an event last week, according to 10/12 Industry Report, Perry said the U.S. Department of Energy projects Appalachian Basin ethane production will surge to 640,000 b/d by 2025—more than 20 times 2013 levels. In a 91-page report to Congress, the Department of Energy highlights the potential for the development of an ethane storage hub in the region to take advantage of the low-cost natural gas and natural gas liquids produced from the Marcellus and Utica shales.

However, Perry insists an Appalachian ethane storage hub not compete with Gulf Coast producers. Ethylene production capacity is highly concentrated in the United States Gulf Coast, with more than 95% of U.S. ethylene production capacity located in either Texas or Louisiana. Napoleonville is home to an NGL transit hub.

“If the Appalachian region were its own country, it would be the third-largest gas producer in the world,” Perry said, according to an S&P Global Platts report. “The potential raw product is there, and they have particularly wet NGLs that can be separated, value added.

