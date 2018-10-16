App allows people to file lawsuits the same way they find hookups on Tinder

Exorbitant legal fees, seemingly endless bureaucracy and an uncertain time investment mean that the decision to pursue legal action against a company or an individual is often fraught with hesitation.



But the founder of a legal-services app DoNotPlay tells The Washington Post his product now allows users to sue someone with their smartphones and claim awards from class-action lawsuits the same way they’d select a match on Tinder—with a quick “swipe right to sue.”



Since those new services launched on Wednesday, the app has been downloaded more than 10,000 times, according to its founder, Joshua Browder, a 21-year-old senior at Stanford University who has been labeled the “Robin Hood of the Internet.”

As an 18-year-old, Browder created a bot that helped people fight parking tickets in New York, London and Seattle, and he later created another bot to help people sue Equifax after a data breach left 143 million American consumers vulnerable to identity theft last year.

Browder said the idea for his latest project came about after numerous people used DoNotPay to recoup as much as $11,000 from Equifax, even after the credit reporting agency appealed.

Read the full story.