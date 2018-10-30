Alford: Gov. Edwards enters this election cycle with a nod to last

It’s not as if political anthropologists needed more than a clock and a calendar to know as much, but Gov. John Bel Edwards has definitely transitioned into full campaign mode, writes Jeremy Alford in his latest column.



With the clock ticking down on 2019, Edwards has back-to-back fundraisers on his schedule for several weeks out of the remaining years. Over the past couple weeks, Alford says, there have been some obvious nods to the last cycle—meaning 2015, when Gov. Edwards turned a startup campaign into a winning formula that’s still being studied by Democrats in other states.



For starters, Murray Starkel and Middendorf’s are back. Lt. Col. Starkel, now retired, was one of Edwards’ classmates at West Point. Last cycle he appeared in a commercial for his political friend, and he later cut a robocall. Last week, Starkel penned a fundraising email on behalf of Edwards, writing, “John Bel has served this country and his state with honor, and he can continue to do so if supporters like you donate to his campaign for reelection.”



Then there’s the catfish connection. In October of 2013, Edwards held a fundraiser at Middendorf’s Restaurant on his home turf in Manchac. There were about 300 to 400 people in attendance, mostly friends, family and Tangipahoa Parish folks who were wondering, “Has John Bel lost his mind?” At $250 per couple, the event raised $80,000, according to Tyler Bridge’s reporting in Long Shot, Alford and Bridge’s book about the 2015 election.



The governor held a similar fundraiser for his re-election campaign last week, again at Middendorf’s.

As for other key campaign staffers, that formula is still coming together but we can expect there to be a few new faces surrounding the governor.

While part of the reason is obvious—some members of the original Team JBE simply won’t be available—the truth is Edwards has more resources than last time around, Alford writes. Key staffers are needed on the government side, and the campaign, whether supporters like it or not, will have national tentacles.



Read Alford’s full column about the similarities between Edwards lead up to 2015 and the last few weeks.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com. LaPolitics staff writer Mitch Rabalais contributed reporting for this column.