Alford: Angles emerge in Louisiana governor’s race

Gov. John Bel Edwards will be a heavyweight in 2019’s ballot-topping race, which is fortunate because fighting will be unavoidable, writes Jeremey Alford in his latest column.

In addition to the incumbent Democrat’s own campaign account, he’ll have party money from D.C. backing him up and support from independent expenditure groups (at least two so far).

In the ring already waiting on Edwards is Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone. The Alford says the Republican’s official entrance last week prompted two different reactions: Politico’s asking how much money Rispone is putting up and from normal people asking who this guy even is.

Rispone is an education advocate and conservative donor who has put his money behind his beliefs, Alford writes.

Not one to remove his political gloves, even for a moment, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is seemingly not too far behind Rispone. Like Edwards, Kennedy is a political heavy. Unlike Edwards, he has yet to announce, Alford writes.

Then there’s Stephen Waguespack, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt and Attorney General Jeff Landry.

All three are Republicans, Alford says, and all three have failed to directly say whether they intend or do not intend to be candidates in the 2019 contest.

