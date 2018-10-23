Villages at Willow Grove breaks ground on additional retail space, condos

A dozen condos and roughly 7,000 square feet of retail space are going up at The Village at Willow Grove. The residential and commercial space will fill the development’s fourth building, which broke ground Monday.

Construction is expected to take 10 months, says developer Richard Carmouche.

The retail space will accommodate three or four tenants, Carmouche says, adding that he has been in talks with a few hopefuls but has no commitments to announce yet.

“We’re in discussions with a coffee shop, which we would love to have,” he says.

Brew Ha-Ha! coffee shop owner Gabby Loubiere told Daily Report in January she planned to open a second Baton Rouge location at Willow Grove later this year. Carmouche says those plans are still on the table.

The 12 condos—eight one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units—range in size from 817 to 1,500 square feet. Prices are still to be determined, Carmouche says.

Located on Perkins Road between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Siegen Lane, Willow Grove is also expected to begin construction on its final filing, which includes 21 lots, by the start of next year. Carmouche says he has the permit and is currently taking bids on road construction for the new section.