AccuTemp buys $1.15M facility to accommodate growth

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since its original publication to show that the property is about five acres.

Baton Rouge-based AccuTemp bought a new facility on North Harco Drive for $1.15 million to accommodate the company’s growth.

AccuTemp bought the 32,000-square-foot facility from Acoustical Specialties and Supplies LLC, a construction supply company. The building was previously leased to Phoenix Metals and was owner-occupied. Acoustical Specialties and Supplies owns multiple buildings in the area, according to Grey Hammett III of NAI/Latter & Blum, who represented the seller. The deal closed yesterday afternoon.

Rhett Sandusky of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, who represented the buyer, says AccuTemp was looking for a space that could accommodate the company’s future growth and had enough parking for employees. Sandusky estimates the property is around five acres.

“(AccuTemp) won’t be the same as it is now. They’ll continue to push forward and grow for sure,” Sandusky says.

AccuTemp, founded in 2006, provides heating, air conditioning, insulation and refrigeration services in the Capital Area region.

A representative of AccuTemp was unable to be reached this morning for more information.