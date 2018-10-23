80 small cell towers planned in Baton Rouge area could lay foundation for 5G infrastructure

Roughly 80 permits are in the works for AT&T small cell towers throughout East Baton Rouge Parish, says city-parish permitting official David Cobb, a move AT&T officials say will lay the foundation for Baton Rouge to become a “smart city.”

Just a few months ago, local officials told Daily Report the city-parish would likely be slow to upgrade to 5G technology in its infrastructure, even if Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s revived half-cent roads tax proposal passes.

But the installation of small cell towers—small antennas fixed to existing structures like traffic signals, buildings, streetlights and poles—could hasten that process for Baton Rouge, offering faster wireless internet speeds and providing more and targeted network capacity for actions like streaming movies and music.

“These new small cells will help meet current customer demands, while also building a foundation for smart cities applications and the 5G economy,” says Tarvis Thompson, lead public relations manager for AT&T Louisiana, adding the cell company is also planning for future investment in the Capital Region.

Experts nationwide have said 5G technology will be the backbone of smart cities, and a number of U.S. cities have adopted legislation making it easier for wireless carriers to install the small cells that will power eventual 5G networks designed to support the next generation of smartphones and other internet-connected devices.

Carey Chauvin, director of development for the public works department, says Metro Council members several months ago revised a year-old ordinance involving the placement of the small cell towers, which interfere with right-of-way structures.

The revision is allowing AT&T to install 27 small cell towers that reach about 29 feet high across downtown Baton Rouge, a plan revealed at a Downtown Development District meeting earlier this month. Cobb says another 54 AT&T small cell towers are also planned for installation, scattered throughout the entire parish. Two permit applications from other providers were denied.

While Cobb doesn’t know the dollar value of the 80 towers, he says it costs his office about $20,000 to permit all of them.