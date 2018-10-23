23 withdraw signatures from St. George petition, while 97 more sign on

While just 23 residents have withdrawn their names from the St. George incorporation petition, another 97 residents have added their signatures to the petition, says East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn.

Residents were allowed to add or remove their names within five business days of the petition being submitted, according to a state law passed in 2016. That five-day period ended Monday for the St. George petition, which was submitted Oct. 15.

At the time, St. George organizers said they had more than 14,500 signatures, which is greater than the nearly 13,000 required to bring their incorporation request to a vote.

The signatures, however, must first be certified by the registrar’s office before the measure can be put before voters in the proposed city.

Opposition groups held a “Withdraw Day” on Oct. 20, giving those who signed the petition for a new city a chance to remove their names.

St. George opponents also sent out a text blitz over the weekend to residents of the proposed city, reminding them that Monday was the deadline if they wanted to remove their names from the petition.

Opposition groups purchased voter roll information for the entire district from Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office, including cell phone numbers of most registered voters, which is how the group was able to send out its text blast Saturday morning.